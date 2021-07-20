Sharp reduction in loan-loss provision enables Pinnacle to double second-quarter profit

Another sharp reduction to its loan-loss provision enabled Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. to report Tuesday a doubling of second-quarter net income to $128 million.
The key year-over-year financial factor for Pinnacle — as it has been for most banks during the second quarter — was a dramatic lowering of their loan-loan provisions.
Pinnacle placed $2.8 million into its loan-loss provision during the quarter, compared with $7.23 million in the first quarter and $68.3 million a year ago.
A loan-loss provision has a direct impact on a bank’s bottom line because it is setting aside money for individual customer and business loans that it projects won’t be repaid as scheduled.
By comparison, Pinnacle's net income was $62.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, which has been the heart of the economic fallout — so far — from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net income also was up 5.2% compared with $121.6 million in the first quarter.
Diluted earnings were a record $1.69 a share, compared with $1.61 in the first quarter and 83 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $1.44 by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Pinnacle, based in Nashville, Tenn., completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017. It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.
Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and chief executive, continues to credit the bank's ability to recruit market-specific revenue producers from larger competitors for its growth spurt.
Pinnacle hired 36 revenue producers during the quarter, particularly in Atlanta, Birmingham, Ala., and Huntsville, Ala. It has added 216 since the start of 2019.
The bank reported a gain of 85 full-time-equivalent employees during the second quarter for a total of 2,706. There was a net gain of one branch for a total of 116 as of June 30.
Loan revenue for the second quarter was up 6.8% to $230.4 million compared with the first quarter when factoring in the provision. It also was up 74.1% from a year ago.
Pinnacle said it has issued federal Paycheck Protection Program loans worth a combined $1.4 billion as of June 30, compared with $2.2 billion as of March 31 and June 30, 2020.
The amount of those loans decreased by $848.5 million between the first and second quarters, and total $47.7 million remaining as of June 30.
"Our relationship managers have been on offense with borrowers to encourage them to accelerate their forgiveness applications with the Small Business Administration," Turner said.
Fee revenue for the second quarter was at $98.2 million, up 5.9% from the first quarter and up 34.6% from a year ago.
The largest revenue sector was other noninterest category at $33.7 million, followed by equity method investment at $32.1 million, investment services at $9 million, service charges on deposit accounts at $8.9 million and mortgage loans at $6.7 million.
Nonperforming loans were at $62.7 million on June 30, compared with $82.8 million on March 31 and $84.7 million a year ago.
Net charge-offs were at just under $10 million in the second quarter, down from $11.4 million in the first quarter, but up from $5.4 million a year ago.
The board of directors declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend is payable Aug. 27 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 6.
