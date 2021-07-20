Sharp reduction in loan-loss provision enables Pinnacle to double second-quarter profit

Pinnacle, based in Nashville, Tenn., completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017. It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.

Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and chief executive, continues to credit the bank's ability to recruit market-specific revenue producers from larger competitors for its growth spurt.

Pinnacle hired 36 revenue producers during the quarter, particularly in Atlanta, Birmingham, Ala., and Huntsville, Ala. It has added 216 since the start of 2019.

The bank reported a gain of 85 full-time-equivalent employees during the second quarter for a total of 2,706. There was a net gain of one branch for a total of 116 as of June 30.

Loan revenue for the second quarter was up 6.8% to $230.4 million compared with the first quarter when factoring in the provision. It also was up 74.1% from a year ago.

Pinnacle said it has issued federal Paycheck Protection Program loans worth a combined $1.4 billion as of June 30, compared with $2.2 billion as of March 31 and June 30, 2020.

The amount of those loans decreased by $848.5 million between the first and second quarters, and total $47.7 million remaining as of June 30.