Sharp reduction in loan-loss provision lifts F.N.B. to higher first-quarter profit

Another sharp drop-off in F.N.B. Corp.'s loan-loss provision contributed to a more than doubling of its first-quarter profit to $91.2 million.
By comparison, the bank had net income of $45.4 million a year ago and $70.2 million in the fourth quarter.
Diluted earnings were 28 cents a share, up from 22 cents in the fourth quarter and 14 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 27 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp. It currently has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
F.N.B. followed the first-quarter pattern of most regional and national banks by reporting a significant drop in its loan-loss provision.
The bank placed $5.91 million into the provision during the first quarter, compared with $17.56 million in the fourth quarter and $47.84 million in the first quarter of 2020.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Vincent Delie Jr., F.N.B.'s chairman, chief executive and president, said the bank posted a quarterly record of $82.8 million in fee revenue, up 21.1% from the fourth quarter and up 20.8% from a year ago.
"We originated $1 billion in (federal) Paycheck Protection Plan loans this quarter and non-interest bearing deposits reached $10 billion as customer activity is increasing across the footprint with the U.S. economy moving toward reopening," Delie said.
Loan revenue rose 17.4% year over year to $217 million, but was essentially unchanged from the fourth quarter.
In terms of fee revenue, services charges remains by far F.N.B.'s top producer with $27.8 million in the quarter, though down 6.6% from the fourth quarter and down 7.6% from a year ago.
Mortgage banking fees were $15.7 million in the quarter, compared with $15.3 million in the fourth quarter and a loss of $1 million a year ago.
The company reported no COVID-19 related expense in the first quarter, compared with $4.7 million in the fourth quarter and $2 million a year ago.
Non-performing assets were at $166 million on March 31, compared with $180 million in the fourth quarter and $154 million a year ago.
F.N.B. spent $36.2 million to repurchase 3 million shares during the first quarter. The bank has $75.4 million remaining to spend on share buybacks under the current board authorization plan.
336-727-7376