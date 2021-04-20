Sharp reduction in loan-loss provision lifts F.N.B. to higher first-quarter profit

Another sharp drop-off in F.N.B. Corp.'s loan-loss provision contributed to a more than doubling of its first-quarter profit to $91.2 million.

By comparison, the bank had net income of $45.4 million a year ago and $70.2 million in the fourth quarter.

Diluted earnings were 28 cents a share, up from 22 cents in the fourth quarter and 14 cents a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was 27 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp. It currently has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

F.N.B. followed the first-quarter pattern of most regional and national banks by reporting a significant drop in its loan-loss provision.

The bank placed $5.91 million into the provision during the first quarter, compared with $17.56 million in the fourth quarter and $47.84 million in the first quarter of 2020.