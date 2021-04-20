 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sharp reduction in loan-loss provision lifts F.N.B. to higher first-quarter profit
0 comments

Sharp reduction in loan-loss provision lifts F.N.B. to higher first-quarter profit

{{featured_button_text}}

Another sharp drop-off in F.N.B. Corp.'s loan-loss provision contributed to a more than doubling of its first-quarter profit to $91.2 million.

By comparison, the bank had net income of $45.4 million a year ago and $70.2 million in the fourth quarter.

Diluted earnings were 28 cents a share, up from 22 cents in the fourth quarter and 14 cents a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was 27 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp. It currently has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

F.N.B. followed the first-quarter pattern of most regional and national banks by reporting a significant drop in its loan-loss provision.

The bank placed $5.91 million into the provision during the first quarter, compared with $17.56 million in the fourth quarter and $47.84 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Vincent Delie Jr., F.N.B.'s chairman, chief executive and president, said the bank posted a quarterly record of $82.8 million in fee revenue, up 21.1% from the fourth quarter and up 20.8% from a year ago.

"We originated $1 billion in (federal) Paycheck Protection Plan loans this quarter and non-interest bearing deposits reached $10 billion as customer activity is increasing across the footprint with the U.S. economy moving toward reopening," Delie said.

Loan revenue rose 17.4% year over year to $217 million, but was essentially unchanged from the fourth quarter.

In terms of fee revenue, services charges remains by far F.N.B.'s top producer with $27.8 million in the quarter, though down 6.6% from the fourth quarter and down 7.6% from a year ago.

Mortgage banking fees were $15.7 million in the quarter, compared with $15.3 million in the fourth quarter and a loss of $1 million a year ago.

The company reported no COVID-19 related expense in the first quarter, compared with $4.7 million in the fourth quarter and $2 million a year ago.

Non-performing assets were at $166 million on March 31, compared with $180 million in the fourth quarter and $154 million a year ago.

F.N.B. spent $36.2 million to repurchase 3 million shares during the first quarter. The bank has $75.4 million remaining to spend on share buybacks under the current board authorization plan.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest your tax refund wisely

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News