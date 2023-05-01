The fiscal 2022 compensation for Krispy Kreme Inc.'s top executives dropped dramatically — as expected — as the company provided much lower stock- and stock-option awards.

In fiscal 2021, Krispy Kreme's board of directors vaulted Mike Tattersfield, its president and chief executive, into the upper levels of corporate executive compensation for at least one fiscal year.

Tattersfield received in fiscal 2021 stock awards valued at $8.56 million and stock-option awards valued at $7.58 million, both on the date they were awarded. That boosted his total compensation to $23.64 million.

Other members of its executive-management team received proportionally similar stock- and stock-option awards.

For fiscal 2022, the Charlotte-based company reported in its proxy regulatory filing Friday that Tattersfield received stock awards valued at $999,998 and no stock-option awards.

As a result, Tattersfield's total compensation shrank to $2.14 million.

Krispy Kreme returned to publicly traded status in July 2021 after being bought for $1.35 billion by JAB Holdings and taken private in 2016.

"To align our named executive officers' interests with those of our shareholders, drive retention of key executive talent and balance incentives to achieve short- and long-term success, the compensation program includes the grant of long-term, equity-based compensation, which makes up a significant portion of their total compensation," the company said.

Tattersfield's base salary was unchanged at $1.1 million. None of the named executives received incentive pay.

Tattersfield's all other compensation was $38,716, which consisted of $35,878 for personal air travel expenses and $2,838 for group life insurance premiums.

For fiscal 2022, Krispy Kreme reported a $15.6 million loss and adjusted income of $49.6 million.

Because of the substantial decline in the value of stock- and stock-option awards, the CEO pay ratio for Tattersfield dropped from $867-to-$1 on 2021 to $122-to-$1 in 2022 based on a median global employee compensation of $17,578.

The decline in the value of stock and stock-option awards also drove up 2021 compensation for Krispy Kreme’s five other named executives.

Joshua Charlesworth, chief financial and chief operating officer, received: $860,000 in base salary, up 7.5%; stock awards valued at $500,006; and total compensation of $1.37 million, compared with $7.76 million in 2021.

Andrew Skehan, who stepped down July 31 as president of U.S. and Canadian operations, received $413,462 in base salary, stock awards valued at $500,006 that were forfeited with his departure and total compensation of $1.06 million, compared with $4.66 million in 2021.

Matthew Spanjers, chief growth officer, received $525,000 in base salary that was unchanged, stock awards valued at $500,006 and total compensation of $1.04 million, compared with $7.07 million in 2021.

Dave Skena, chief brand officer, was listed for the first time. He was paid $561,731 in base salary, $399,996 in stock awards and $976,645 in total compensation.

Catherine Tang, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, was paid $500,000 in base salary, unchanged from 2021; stock awards valued at $399,996 and total compensation of $960,514, down from $3.92 million.

Krispy Kreme will conduct its 2023 shareholders meeting virtually at 10 a.m. June 22. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.