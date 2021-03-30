 Skip to main content
Sheetz convenience store chain plans hiring event Wednesday
The East Coast convenience store chain Sheetz said it will conduct a companywide hiring day Wednesday with a goal of adding more than 2,800 new employees, including nearly 500 at its North Carolina locations.

Stores will conduct interviews from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Masks will be required. Applicants should check in at the register and then wait in their car for their interview time.

Sheetz has 619 stores in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

