Sheetz convenience store chain plans hiring event Wednesday

The East Coast convenience store chain Sheetz said it will conduct a companywide hiring day Wednesday with a goal of adding more than 2,800 new employees, including nearly 500 at its North Carolina locations.
Stores will conduct interviews from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Masks will be required. Applicants should check in at the register and then wait in their car for their interview time.
Sheetz has 619 stores in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today