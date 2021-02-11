Sheetz rolls out pay raises for store employees

The Sheetz convenience store chain said this week it is providing, effective Friday, pay raises ranging from 50 cents to $2 an hour at its 620 locations.
The increase varies by job position, experience and tenure, said Nick Ruffner, the chain’s public-relations manager.
The chain said the overall commitment is $28.5 million in increased wages “for the majority of” its 18,000 store employees.
The company made similar overall wage commitments of $15 million in 2016 and $16.8 million in 2019.
Sheetz has stores in North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. It has nearly 1,300 open job positions. For more information, go to jobs.sheetz.com.
