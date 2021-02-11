 Skip to main content
Sheetz rolls out pay raises for store employees
Sheetz rolls out pay raises for store employees

The Sheetz convenience store chain said this week it is providing, effective Friday, pay raises ranging from 50 cents to $2 an hour at its 620 locations.

The increase varies by job position, experience and tenure, said Nick Ruffner, the chain’s public-relations manager.

The chain said the overall commitment is $28.5 million in increased wages “for the majority of” its 18,000 store employees.

The company made similar overall wage commitments of $15 million in 2016 and $16.8 million in 2019.

Sheetz has stores in North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. It has nearly 1,300 open job positions. For more information, go to jobs.sheetz.com.

