Sherman-Williams plans Statesville manufacturing expansion

The Sherwin-Williams Co. said Tuesday it will create 183 jobs in Statesville as part of a $324 million manufacturing expansion at its site.

The project will include a 36,000-square-foot extension of its existing 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, the addition of four new rail spurs, and the construction of a new 800,000-square-foot distribution and fleet transportation center.

The company said that the upgrades will add millions of gallons of annual manufacturing capacity “to help the company meet increasing demand for its architectural paint and coatings products.”

The company has been made eligible for up to $2.73 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant. Local incentives are required to match the grant.

