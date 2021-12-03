Sherrill Furniture plans fifth production plant in Conover

Sherrill Furniture, a high-end furniture manufacturer, said Friday it will create 90 new jobs in Conover as part of spending $2.9 million on capital investments toward opening a new custom upholstery plant.
Sherrill is adding a fifth production facility that will be comprised of 140,000 square feet.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s office did not provide an average annual wage for the new jobs, but said it would exceed the Catawba County average wage of $43,920.
The company has been made eligible for up to $150,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires a local match.
Richard Craver
