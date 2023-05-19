The revitalization of downtown Winston-Salem has long fascinated Eric Johnson, a city native ready to take the next step with his online retail companies.

When a high-profile space in the Arts District became available at 705 N. Main St., Johnson seized the opportunity to establish a combined presence for The Scrubs Store/Alegria Shoe Shop.

The store opened Wednesday following some final renovation touches to the two-story, 4,960-square-foot building.

Johnson's Cowboy Jungle Inc. serves as the parent company to the two retailers, as well as websites that include AlegriaShoeShop.com, TheScrubsStore.com and Cherokee4less.com.

"Being born and raised in Winston-Salem, it has been a thrill to watch the downtown revitalization. We wanted to be a part of that," Johnson said.

Alegria's Facebook posts tout the store having neighbors such as ROAR, Camel City BBQ Factory and Wise Man Brewing.

"We're talking about an upstairs lounge area for your grumpy husband to hang out in when you take him shoe shopping," according to one tongue-in-check post. "Or, perhaps Wise Man Brewing is more up your alley."

Johnson said the stores are "excited to become part of the fabric of the exciting community in the Arts District and hope that folks will make us a part of their day when they come downtown for work or play."

The Scrubs portion is a rebranding of his Scrubwagon business that opened in 2003 as a mobile store offering medical apparel for employees at hospitals and other health-care facilities.

Customers include nursing students at Winston-Salem State University, Forsyth Technical Community College and other nursing groups.

Alegria, meanwhile, specializes in branded footwear for medical personnel. Johnson had a storefront off Hanes Mall Boulevard from 2009 until he found the downtown site.

The shop touts on its website that it is the No. 1 distributor of Alegria shoes worldwide, mostly through online sales.

Among the shoe and accessories offerings are athletic, boots, clogs and mules, flats, heels and wedges, lace-ups, loafers, Mary Janes, nursing and professional, sandals and sneakers.

Part of the desire to be downtown was pitching the retail store as a destination for shoppers, whether in-store or offering curbside service for online orders.

"Having a local retail location that focuses on this comfort and support brand popular with nurses, teachers, health-care workers and people who need foot support in general is what we hope is a treat for our Triad-area customers."

Johnson said that "being on the edge of the Arts District, but still adjacent to all of the action, is the best of both worlds."

"We're still within walking distance of a lot of great restaurants and activities, but also remain relatively easy to access for our customers if they're coming only to see us or pick up an order."

Johnson said the 705 North Main building offers the retailers room to expand its group business.

"This space allows us the meeting rooms and space to meet with and entertain potential decision makers for group outfitting," Johnson said.

Johnson said Alegria Shoe Shop ships products domestically, as well as to 25 countries.

"Alegria shoes are also perfect for folks who suffer with plantar fasciitis and other foot concerns, as evidenced by Alegria's professional line of shoes having been awarded the American Podiatrist Medical Association Seal of Approval for promoting good foot health and normal function.

The in-store Scrubs portion "is going to provide not only some scrubs available for purchase, but also support for the customer who wishes to purchase her scrubs from one of our websites." Johnson said.

"As scrubs have evolved with more and more brands, more and more fabric combinations, more and more colors, and so on, it is a challenge to always have in stock exactly what customers are looking for.

"By being here to support our online scrubs business by way of curbside service for orders sent to the store, returns/refunds, trying on sizes or feeling fabrics ahead of an online purchase, we look to be the primary provider of scrubs in the community."

Jason Thiel, president of Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership Inc., said the two retailers have landed "a great location for their store."

"We wish them strong success and encourage everyone to check them out."