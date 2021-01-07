Showtime sponsor adjusts trade show date in May

The International Textile Alliance, which sponsors the semiannual Showtime fabrics trade show, said Thursday that it will hold its spring event in High Point on May 16-19, up one week.

The decision was made to allow vendors to support permanent High Point Market showrooms and temporary exhibitors by appointment during premarket on April 25-27 and during the last few days of the rescheduled market on June 8-10.

Many of the manufacturers exhibiting at High Point Market are the attending buyers during the Showtime event.

The fall 2021 Showtime dates remain set for Nov. 14-17.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.