Vecoplan LLC, a manufacturer of industrial shredding equipment, said Wednesday it will create 33 jobs and spend $6.75 million on capital investments on a new plant in High Point.

Vecoplan opened in North Carolina in 2000 as the North American headquarters for the German-based company that develops secure destruction equipment.

Vecoplan makes industrial shredding, grinding and recycling machines for various markets including waste management, wood and plastics, and document shredding.

The new advanced manufacturing facility will help meet the increased demand of mobile shredding trucks, waste collection trucks, and other recycling and sorting equipment and components.

The overall average annual wage is $84,848, which exceeds Guilford County’s overall average annual wage of $57,190.

The company has been made eligible for up to $75,000 in performance-based economic incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.