A Mooresville group that specializes in buying and selling mobile home park properties has paid $1.78 million for the site at 129-145 Sides Meadow Drive in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The property contains 14.98 acres.

The buyer is FG Communities at Concord and Winston-Salem LLC, an affiliate of FG Communities.

Sides Mobile Home Park, which is listed as South Main on the FG website, is the fourth in the Triad for the company. The others are in Burlington, Eden and Graham.

The seller is Jones Estates South Main MHP LLC of Durham.