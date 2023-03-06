Lexington has landed a $220-million, 506-job commitment from global manufacturer Siemens Mobility Inc. planning its first East Coast operations.

The company's identity was disclosed for the first time during Tuesday morning's meeting of the state's Economic Investment Committee.

The committee is required to give final approval to the largest N.C. Commerce Department incentive packages. Its meetings typically take place an hour or two prior to a major economic-development announcement.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the official announcement of the project at 12:30 p.m. at Lexington Historic Depot.

"Leading global companies like Siemens Mobility continue to choose North Carolina to build the next generation in innovative clean transportation,” Cooper said in a statement. “Thanks to our state’s skilled workforce, and the proven education and training systems that help people maintain and build those skills, North Carolina is the number one state for manufacturing.”

It had been identified at "Project Gemini" in local incentive packages and in legal notices. The job creation and capital investment commitments were for five years.

Siemens Mobility is a division of Siemens. It has four core business units: mobility management, dedicated to rail technology and intelligent traffic systems; railway electrification; rolling stock, and customer services.

“After four decades of manufacturing trains in America and on behalf of all 4,000 Siemens Mobility employees in the U.S., we are excited to announce that we will expand to our new east coast hometown in Lexington, North Carolina,” said Marc Buncher, CEO of Siemens Mobility North America. “Now is the moment in time for rail in America and this facility supports our strategy to grow in close proximity to our customers as well as provide us with the added capacity needed to push the boundaries of innovation.”

The job and capital investment commitments were significantly different than the $300 million and 300 jobs that had been listed in legal notices.

The committee said Lexington was competing with a site in Spartanburg County, S.C., for the project.

The committee was told that Siemens chose the Lexington site because of three local factors: rail service, local workforce availability and cost of construction.

The average annual wage was disclosed as $51,568.

The committee approved making Siemens Mobility eligible for up to $5.63 million in performance-based incentives from the state's Job Development Investment Grant program, and total state incentives of $16.8 million that include community college training assistance.

The mobility division has operations in Sacramento, Calif., and the Lexington facility would be an East Coast facility.

The company was made eligible last week for performance-based economic incentives from the Lexington City Council and Davidson County Board of Commissioners. The committee said the county has offered up to $8.4 million in incentives, and Lexington up to $7.7 million.

The city and county have agreed to refund about 50% of the company’s property taxes over 12 years for the county, and over 10 years for the city. Those incentives could be worth up to $30.5 million in property tax repayments.

Craig Goodson, president and chief executive of Davidson Economic Development Commission, described “Project Gemini” as a “foreign-direct investment project just wanting to be in an established industrial park."

The proposed project would be done in two phases over 12 years.

Part One would involve a commitment to create at least 200 jobs and spend at least $200 million on capital investments within three years of the grant’s effective date. The wages would be in excess of Davidson’s average annual wage of about $39,000.

Part Two would start no later than five months after completion of Part One. It would involve an additional minimum investment of $100 million and create up to 100 jobs, also with an average annual wage in excess of the Davidson average.