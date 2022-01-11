Silas Creek Crossing shopping center sold for $24.2 million to NY group

The Silas Creek Crossing shopping center property in Winston-Salem has been sold for a combined $24.2 million to a New York commercial real-estate company.

The property at 3200 Silas Creek Parkway was sold in two tracts to affiliates of DLC Management Corp. of Elmsford, N.Y., according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings.

DLC officials could not be immediately reached for comment on its plans for the shopping center campus.

The shopping center debuted in 1989 across from Hanes Mall. Silas Creek Crossing is anchored currently by Burlington and Marshalls retail stores.

The larger of the two tracts at 17.81 acres was sold for $17 million. It contains 164,190 square feet of retail space.

The Burlington big-box building and parking lot were sold for $7.2 million. It contains 5.3 acres and a 44,930-square-foot building.

The sellers were affiliates of Zaremba Group of Cleveland, Ohio.

It is DLC's first shopping center property in the Triad and third overall in North Carolina counting the River Hills property in Asheville and the Tower property in Raleigh.