Simply Mac opens Winston-Salem store

Simply Inc. said Wednesday it has opened a 1,700-square-foot Simply Mac retail store at 276 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.
The store provides the entire suite of Apple products, as well as third-party accessories and Simply Mac's signature service and warranty repairs.
Simply Mac also offers customer financing and extended warranty coverage on all Apple products.
The company, based in Miami, has two stores in North Carolina and 47 overall in 16 states. For more information, go to www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.
Richard Craver
