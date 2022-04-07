Single-family townhomes planned for former L.A. Reynolds site

More than 100 single-family rental townhomes are being planned by the owner and developer of the former L.A. Reynolds Garden Showcase site in western Forsyth County.

Mayfair Street Partners of Alpharetta, Ga., paid $2 million for the 37-acre property in 2018.

The project is being developed and managed by Trilogy Residences LLC, an affiliate of Mayfair that focuses on single-family rental property projects.

Simon Burgess, a partner in Trilogy who is based locally, said Thursday the project will involve 103 single-family townhomes featuring three or four bedrooms.

Landscaping work recently began at the 4400 Styers Ferry Road site. The first phase of 50 to 60 homes is expected to be completed within 12 to 18 months, weather permitting.

The townhomes will range from 1,700 to 2,100 square feet with monthly rents between $2,000 and $2,500, Burgess said. The campus will feature a clubhouse and pool, dog park and walking trails.

Burgess said Trilogy became convinced of the viability of the rental townhomes project after talking with people living in apartments in the area.

"There are high-end specification, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), granite countertops, stainless appliances. All with two-car garages and a private yard," Burgess said.

The primary renters are projected to be people moving into the area to work for local corporations, or those needing a temporary place to stay as they look to buy a home.

"People are selling their homes quicker than they can find one to buy," Burgess said. "These could be 6- to 12-month rentals in a lot of instances.

"The area has really good schools to draw families with children, so they may choose to rent as they look for a home in the neighborhood."

Another factor in Trilogy's decision is the recent opening of Harmony at Brookberry Farm, a $46 million independent- and assisted-living center across the street from Meadowlark Middle School. The owner/operator is Smith/Packett of Roanoke, Va., which has built or acquired 25 adult-care centers in North Carolina.

"We certainly thought about the (Harmony at Brookberry Farm) center during the process," Burgess said.

"For family members wanting to be close to those staying there, this would be ideal."

Change of plans

The COVID-19 pandemic also changed Trilogy's plans, Burgess said, as more individuals became wary of having to ride an elevator or use a stairwell.

In September 2018, the Winston-Salem City Council approved Mayfair’s rezoning request to convert the property into a $32 million mixed-use development.

At that time, the plans were for the development to feature 229 apartments and about 47,000 square feet of commercial and clubhouse uses in a total of eight buildings. The site plan shows 24,000 square feet of retail space, along with spaces for a restaurant, taproom, brewery and clubhouse.

Since then, Burgess said Trilogy opted for just the single-family townhomes strategy without the mixed-use elements.

During the revamping stage of the project, Burgess said American Homes for Rent approached Trilogy about buying the townhomes after they were completed.

However, a corporate strategy change by American Homes for Rent to where it wanted to handle the construction part led to the potential partnership dissolving.

The development will use 15 of the 37 acres to allow for preserving wetlands and a lake.

The L.A. Reynolds business began business at the site in 1979.

The nursery, landscaping and gardening business was operated out of four buildings with a combined 28,443 square feet.

L.A. Reynolds ended operations in the summer of 2017 amid a family dispute over future plans for the site.

All of those buildings have been torn down recently to clear the way for the redevelopment.

With the initial plans, the developer would be required to build a right-turn lane from Styers Ferry into the site.

The shift to townhomes is expected to produce less traffic, Burgess said, which could decrease the need for the right-turn lane.

"The traffic flow will be 30% to 40% less than it would have been as a mixed-use development," Burgess said.

