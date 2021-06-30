Sink manufacturer plans expansion in Lumberton

Elkay Manufacturing, a manufacturer of sinks and water delivery products, said Wednesday it will expand its operations in Lumberton by adding 20 jobs and spending $5.5 million on capital investments.

Elkay will become the first tenant in the Lumberton/Robeson County I-95/I-74 Industrial Park.

Headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., Elkay has more than 2,400 employees worldwide in 28 locations across the U.S., China and Mexico. The Robeson County site serves as a central production hub for the eastern United States.

The average annual salary of the new jobs is projected at $48,960. By comparison, the Robeson average annual wage is $33,454.

The company has been made eligible for up to $50,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.

