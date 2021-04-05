Six Film and Entertainment Grants awarded by N.C. Commerce

The N.C. Commerce Department announced six state Film and Entertainment Grant recipients last week, mostly in the Charlotte and Wilmington areas. Commerce said the six production groups will have a combined spend of more than $134.8 million in the state while creating more than 5,700 job opportunities.

The Lionsgate Television series “This Country” for Fox has qualified for up to $8 million in rebates. It recently wrapped filming with location shoots in New Hanover and Pender counties.

Lionsgate’s film “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” begins filming in the greater Charlotte area. It is eligible for up to $7 million in rebates.

Blumhouse Entertainment is eligible for up to $4.7 million in rebates for the feature film “Static” that involved Brunswick, Columbus and New Hanover counties. An unnamed Blumhouse feature-film production is eligible for up to $7 million.

LD Entertainment has been approved for a grant rebate of up to $3.6 million for a feature-length film “I.S.S.” in Wilmington.

The independent feature “Evolution” will be filmed in the Charlotte area. It is approved for a rebate of up to $3 million.

