Six regional officials named Main Street Champions
Six regional officials named Main Street Champions

The N.C. Commerce Department has included six Triad and Northwest N.C. civic officials among 33 statewide who have been named as Main Street Champions for their commitment to downtown revitalization and strong communities during 2021.

Those chosen are: Joel McCloskyi of Asheboro; David Jackson of Boone; Tracy Schmidt of Burlington; Terra Greene of Lexington; Bryan Grote of Mount Airy; and Melanie Morrison of Reidsville,

Since 2000, Commerce has named 837 Main Street Champions.

