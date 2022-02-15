Six tracts bought for Western Beltway project

The N.C. Transportation Department has spent $1.69 million to purchase six tracts from a Moravian Ministries organization for use on the Western Beltway project, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The properties are: a vacant 25.62-acre tract at 1555 Ploughboy Lane; a vacant 4.4-acre tract at 0 Ploughboy Lane; a vacant 3.33-acre tract at 1554 Jonestown Road; a vacant 1.77-acre tract at 0 Jonestown Road; a 1.17-acre tract at 1606 Jonestown Road; and a vacant 1.16-acre tract at 0 Ploughboy Lane;
The sellers are the estate of Jack E. Hauser and Moravian Ministries Foundation in America Inc.
Richard Craver
