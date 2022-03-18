 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Six Triad businesses gain world ethical company recognition

TE

Chris Handy, manager for product assurance services at TE Connectivity, explains the uses of a thermal-shock chamber.

 Photos by Andrew Dye/Journal

Six corporations with a significant Triad presence have been named as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere.

Those companies are CBRE Group Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Johnson Controls, Lincoln Financial Group, PepsiCo., and TE Connectivity, It is the 16th list compiled by Ethisphere.

They are among 135 companies in 22 countries on the list that represent 45 industries.

Ethisphere said its evaluation methodology covers five weighted categories: governance; leadership and reputation; ethics and compliance program; ethical culture trust; and environmental and social impact.

