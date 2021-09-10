Skechers Outlet property sells for $1.85 million

The Skechers Outlet retail store at 909 Hanes Mall Blvd. has been sold for $1.85 million to a Massachusetts group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the 4,152-square-foot outparcel is MANC LLC of Harvard, Mass.
The seller is MF 909 Hanes Mall Blvd. LLC of Miami.
Richard Craver
