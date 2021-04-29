Skyline Village apartment complex sells for $5.8 million

The Skyline Village apartments complex in Winston-Salem has been purchased for $5.8 million by a Los Angeles residential real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property at 1528 Bruce St. contains 169 units.
The buyer is Skyline Village Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Pearson Property Management.
The seller is Skyline Village Apartments LLC of Teaneck, N.J.
At least 62 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth since 2018 for a combined $694.95 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
