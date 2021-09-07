Slight uptick in jobless claims after two large federal benefit programs expire

There have been 1.54 million individual claims filed in North Carolina with DES determining just more than 1 million claimants eligible for state or federal UI benefits.

Federal guidelines require a separate application for each unemployment program. Overall, there have been 3.83 million state and federal claims filed.

Benefit payments

North Carolina has received $13.27 billion, with regular state benefits of $2.03 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $11.24 billion.

By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments has been the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $7.31 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.

When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26, 2020.

Since the resumption in December, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $2.43 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program had provided $1.75 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program $1.23 billion.