Smith Crossing property sells for $705,000 to Mecklenburg company
Smith Crossing property sells for $705,000 to Mecklenburg company

The Smith Crossing commercial property that contains a Novant Health Inc. facility has been sold for $705,000 to a Mecklenburg County-based real-estate development company, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 0.26-acre property at 1471 Jag Branch Blvd. in Kernersville has an 11,668-square-foot building.

The buyer is SBUX Holdings-Union LLC, which shares the same Davidson address with Southwood Development Co.

The seller is 1-40/Union Cross RE of Kernersville.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

