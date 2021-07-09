Smith Crossing property sells for $705,000 to Mecklenburg company

The Smith Crossing commercial property that contains a Novant Health Inc. facility has been sold for $705,000 to a Mecklenburg County-based real-estate development company, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 0.26-acre property at 1471 Jag Branch Blvd. in Kernersville has an 11,668-square-foot building.
The buyer is SBUX Holdings-Union LLC, which shares the same Davidson address with Southwood Development Co.
The seller is 1-40/Union Cross RE of Kernersville.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today