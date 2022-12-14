Smith Leonard accounting firm acquiring Hickory group

The High Point accounting firm of Smith Leonard PLLC said Wednesday it will acquire Hickory-based Whisnant & Co., effective Jan. 1.
The Hickory office becomes Smith Leonard’s fourth location counting Lexington and Winston-Salem.
Whisnant’s market includes Catawba County and the Unifour communities.
Smith Leonard is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned accounting and consulting firms.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today