Smith Leonard accounting firm acquiring Hickory group

  • 0

The High Point accounting firm of Smith Leonard PLLC said Wednesday it will acquire Hickory-based Whisnant & Co., effective Jan. 1.

The Hickory office becomes Smith Leonard’s fourth location counting Lexington and Winston-Salem.

Whisnant’s market includes Catawba County and the Unifour communities.

Smith Leonard is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned accounting and consulting firms.

