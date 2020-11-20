Smokers' demand for traditional cigarettes slips slightly during October

Demand for traditional cigarettes fell only slightly during October despite higher prices from the top tobacco manufacturers, according to the latest Nielsen convenience store report released last week.
There was an overall 1.5% industrywide decline in sales volume for traditional cigarettes, according to the report for the four-week period that ended Oct. 31.
On Sept. 28, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. raised by 13 cents the list price that wholesalers pay manufacturers for their products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail. Altria Group Inc. matched the price increase during October.
Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog has cautioned in her reports in recent months that there has been increasing consumer demand for lower-priced traditional cigarettes during the pandemic. She referred to the trend as "downtrading" from many top brands.
Cowen & Co. analyst Vivian Azer said consumer downtrading in traditional cigarettes "remains a central theme in the U.S.
"This trend slowed down in the second quarter that could be attributed to increased consumer disposable income, primarily from stimulus checks and lower gas prices. We expect that the trend will be relatively short lived with the expiration of the ($600 weekly unemployment benefit) federal stimulus."
FiscalNote Markets managing director Stefanie Miller said that the Food and Drug Administration under a Biden administration "is likely to begin working anew on nicotine cap regulations for cigarettes."
"Because of likely inaction in Congress, we now expect the Biden administration to reopen stalled menthol/flavor regulations as well."
Altria had an overall 0.9% sales growth increase, even though top-selling Marlboro was down 2.4%.
Meanwhile, Reynolds was up 4.3% and ITG Brands LLC up 2%.
Philip Morris’ top market share was at 52.1%, down from 52.3% in the previous report. Top-selling Marlboro was at 45.9%, down from 46%.
Reynolds was at 34.8%, up from 34.7% in the previous report.
No. 2 Newport was unchanged at 14.2%, while No. 3 Camel rose 8.5% to 8.7%, No. 4 Pall Mall was unchanged at 6%, and No. 5 Natural American Spirit was unchanged at 3.8%.
ITG was listed as unchanged at 7.3%. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its top brand, Winston, slipped from 2% to 1.9%.
Sales of electronic cigarettes — up 0.8% for the four-week period — have continued to slump eight months after the FDA implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.
Overall e-cigarette sales-volume growth has declined steadily since Nielsen’s Aug. 10, 2019, report, when it was up 60.2% year over year.
The latest FDA restrictions on the sector debuted Feb. 6. The FDA raised the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 on Dec. 20.
Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., NJoy and Fontem Ventures, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” by Feb. 6, or risk enforcement actions.
Electronic-cigarette manufacturers had to submit by Sept. 9 their premarket tobacco applications in order to stay in the marketplace for at least another 12 months.
Top-selling Juul’s four-week dollar sales have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 15.6% decline for the latest report. By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 87.3% in the latest report and NJoy down 31.5%.
Juul's market share dropped from 55.1% in the previous report to 54.3%.
Vuse's market share rose from 26.8% to 27.1%. NJoy slipped from 5.1% to 5%, and Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs was unchanged at 3.6%.
Herzog said that NJoy “refutes Nielsen’s data and methodology.”
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.