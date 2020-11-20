Smokers' demand for traditional cigarettes slips slightly during October

FiscalNote Markets managing director Stefanie Miller said that the Food and Drug Administration under a Biden administration "is likely to begin working anew on nicotine cap regulations for cigarettes."

"Because of likely inaction in Congress, we now expect the Biden administration to reopen stalled menthol/flavor regulations as well."

Altria had an overall 0.9% sales growth increase, even though top-selling Marlboro was down 2.4%.

Meanwhile, Reynolds was up 4.3% and ITG Brands LLC up 2%.

Philip Morris’ top market share was at 52.1%, down from 52.3% in the previous report. Top-selling Marlboro was at 45.9%, down from 46%.

Reynolds was at 34.8%, up from 34.7% in the previous report.

No. 2 Newport was unchanged at 14.2%, while No. 3 Camel rose 8.5% to 8.7%, No. 4 Pall Mall was unchanged at 6%, and No. 5 Natural American Spirit was unchanged at 3.8%.

ITG was listed as unchanged at 7.3%. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its top brand, Winston, slipped from 2% to 1.9%.