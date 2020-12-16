SNAP participants will be able to buy groceries online at Aldi

SNAP participants in North Carolina will be able to buy groceries online from Aldi using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.

SNAP is a federal food assistance program that aids low-income families with buying the food they need for a nutritionally adequate diet.

Aldi joins Amazon, Carlie C's and Walmart as a North Carolina EBT retailer approved for online purchases.

North Carolina in May became one of the first 10 states to implement online purchasing for FNS, which will remain permanently in place beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants are not allowed to use their benefits to pay for service or delivery charges. The participant will be required to pay for these charges separately, with either a debit or credit card.

Individuals and families can apply for FNS at https://epass.nc.gov.

