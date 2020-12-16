SNAP participants will be able to buy groceries online at Aldi

SNAP participants in North Carolina will be able to buy groceries online from Aldi using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.
SNAP is a federal food assistance program that aids low-income families with buying the food they need for a nutritionally adequate diet.
How COVID-19 created a new normal in 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has gone from an out-of-sight, out-of-mind crisis in China to affecting all aspects of our lives in just a few months. These articles highlight some of the areas where we are all scrambling to determine how to adjust to our new normal.
When the state’s April rate was released on May 22, the odds were high it could be at a level that only those who lived through the Great Depr…
What exactly does essential mean? It's a question business owners and government leaders had to struggle with in 2020.
Working from home may become one of the more prominent — and permanent — socioeconomic legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus accelerated a workforce trend years in the making.
Six months of COVID-19 pandemic take toll on worship gatherings and giving, but produce adaptability and enhanced faith
Churches have had to find a "new formula of ministry."
No one appears to have a real feel for predicting when the COVID-19 pandemic will release its grip on local, state and national economies.
Aldi joins Amazon, Carlie C's and Walmart as a North Carolina EBT retailer approved for online purchases.
North Carolina in May became one of the first 10 states to implement online purchasing for FNS, which will remain permanently in place beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants are not allowed to use their benefits to pay for service or delivery charges. The participant will be required to pay for these charges separately, with either a debit or credit card.
Individuals and families can apply for FNS at https://epass.nc.gov.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.