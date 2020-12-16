 Skip to main content
SNAP participants will be able to buy groceries online at Aldi
Aldi

Customers wait in line at ALDI on Peters Creek Parkway.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

SNAP participants in North Carolina will be able to buy groceries online from Aldi using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.

SNAP is a federal food assistance program that aids low-income families with buying the food they need for a nutritionally adequate diet. 

How COVID-19 created a new normal in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has gone from an out-of-sight, out-of-mind crisis in China to affecting all aspects of our lives in just a few months. These articles highlight some of the areas where we are all scrambling to determine how to adjust to our new normal.

Aldi joins Amazon, Carlie C's and Walmart as a North Carolina EBT retailer approved for online purchases.

North Carolina in May became one of the first 10 states to implement online purchasing for FNS, which will remain permanently in place beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants are not allowed to use their benefits to pay for service or delivery charges. The participant will be required to pay for these charges separately, with either a debit or credit card.

Individuals and families can apply for FNS at https://epass.nc.gov.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Correction

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated which program participants could use the online buying option at Aldi. The program is for SNAP participants. 

