Snappy Luke property in Lexington sold for $710,000

The Snappy Lube commercial site in Lexington has been bought for $710,000 by a Triangle-based company, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the property at 1123 S. Main St. is Avery-Davis Investments LLC of Knightdale. The seller is Jalidaca Properties LLC.
Richard Craver
