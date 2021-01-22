 Skip to main content
Snappy Luke property in Lexington sold for $710,000
Snappy Luke property in Lexington sold for $710,000

The Snappy Lube commercial site in Lexington has been bought for $710,000 by a Triangle-based company, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The buyer of the property at 1123 S. Main St. is Avery-Davis Investments LLC of Knightdale. The seller is Jalidaca Properties LLC.

