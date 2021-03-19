Sneez launches behavioral health monitoring app

Winston-Salem’s Sneez LLC said Friday it has launched a web-based platform that allows behavioral health counselors and other health providers to stay connected with their patients and monitor their wellbeing and progress.

The platform, called ZwellBeing, will be used initially by CareNet Counseling, a North Carolina behavioral health provider, to monitor patients with depression.

ZwellBeing is a web-based tool that can be accessed from any browser on any web-enabled device, such as a phone, tablet or computer. Patients register at the request of a provider and receive timely, regular text or email messages inviting them to complete a simple three to 10 question survey.

The responses are processed in real-time, resulting in one of several customizable outcomes, including an option to connect directly to the counselor, provider office or triage staff when needed. For more information about ZwellBeing, go to www.myzwellbeing.com

Sneez is best known for its Sneez app, the first real-time illness tracking app that was launched in 2016.

SneezSafe was created in 2019, a web-based COVID-19 symptom screening tool designed to help businesses and universities operate safely in the midst of the pandemic, connecting users to testing and care when indicated by symptoms or exposures.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.