Soft consumer demand, U.K. heat wave prompt Krispy Kreme to lower fiscal 2022 financial guidance

The combination of higher production, distribution and operating costs more than offset Krispy Kreme Inc.'s revenue growth for the second quarter, the doughnut manufacturer reported Wednesday.

The Charlotte-based company returned to publicly traded status on July 1, 2021, after being bought in 2016 for $1.35 billion by JAB Holdings and taken private.

Krispy Kreme also lowered its fiscal 2022 financial guidance, citing concerns that include a projected negative foreign currency impact the rest of the year, "input costs from the strengthening of the U.S. dollar ... "the current soft consumer environment and heat waves this summer in the U.K."

Investors responded by sending Krispy Kreme's share price down as much as 11.5% in early trading Wednesday after opening at $14.52.

The company reported a second-quarter loss of $3.85 million, compared with net income of $4 million in the first quarter and a $17.1 million loss a year ago.

Krispy Kreme reported adjusted net income of $13.2 million, compared with $17.9 million a year ago.

The company had an earnings loss of 2 cents, compared with diluted earnings of 2 cents in the first quarter and a loss of 13 cents a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were 8 cents a share.

The average earnings projection was 9 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time charges and gains in their forecasts.

The reduced earnings guidance included net revenue dropping from a range of $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion to a range of $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. The lowered guidance still would represent an 10% to 12% increase over fiscal 2021.

Projections of adjusted net income were reduced from a range of $65 million to $69 million to a range of $49 million to $54 million.

Adjusted earnings were dropped from a range of 38 to 41 cents to 29 to 32 cents.

Mike Tattersfield, the company’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that "consumers faced unique economic pressures" during the second quarter.

Tattersfield said Krispy Kreme should benefit in the third quarter from raising prices in the U.S. and United Kingdom markets.

Second-quarter revenue jumped 7.5% to $375.2 million.

U.S. and Canada sales jumped 8.5% year over year to $250.5 million, while international sales grew by 5.1% to $93.8 million. The category titled market development rose 6.5% to $30.9 million.

However, production and distribution costs increased 18.3% to $100.6 million, while operating expenses were up 10.2% to $173.9 million.

Tattersfield said the second-quarter results "continue to demonstrate the benefits of our omni-channel model and global expansion strategy with strong organic growth."

"We have seen a significant deceleration in key commodity costs for 2023 in recent weeks," Tattersfield said. "Additionally, we have strong interest from global partners to bring Krispy Kreme to new geographies.”

Expanding retail reach

During the first half of fiscal 2021, Krispy Kreme shifted from a legacy wholesale business to what it calls “delivered fresh daily” outlets that include grocery, big-box retail and convenience stores.

The company had 11,409 U.S. and international “points of access” as of July 3, up from 11,027 in the first quarter, and 9,616 a year ago.

The delivered fresh daily outlets represent 6,053 of its U.S. and Canadian points of access as of July 3, along with 245 hot-now doughnut shops, 221 Insomnia cookie shops and 66 “fresh” shops that receive product transferred from the hot-now shops in a hub-and-spoke business model.

It has reduced from two to one in cart/food trucks that it introduced during the fourth quarter. Those are planned to be located in airports, train stations and other transportation venues.

Internationally, the mix is 3,003 delivered fresh daily outlets, 386 fresh shops, 34 hot-now shops and two food cart/food trucks.

The company said it plans during the third quarter to spend $18.5 million to acquire six existing shops and one shop under construction in the Midwest from a franchisee.

“In addition to Switzerland and Chile, we are excited to announce plans to open in Jordan and Costa Rica this year with several other new countries in the pipeline as we work to expand our global footprint,” Tattersfield said.

The company spent $225 million on capital investments during the second quarter and $51.5 million so far in fiscal 2022.

Krispy Kreme reported having $25.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, $700.7 million of bank debt and $225 million in available liquidity.