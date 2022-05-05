Solid start to fiscal 2022 leads Kontoor to raise earnings guidance

A better-than-expected revenue performance in the first quarter has given Kontoor Brands Inc. the confidence to raise its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance.

Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.

The manufacturer reported Thursday a 25% jump in first-quarter net income to $80.8 million.

Revenue was up 4% to $679.7 million, which represented a 3% increase in Wrangler sales to $412.4 million and a 6% boost in Lee sales to $284.2 million.

Although Lee products are sold on Amazon, it is focused more on department stores, such as Kohl’s. Scott Baxter, the company’s president and chief executive, said that dynamic is changing after introducing Lee products into at least 2,000 Walmart stores.

Diluted earnings were $1.40 a share, while adjusted earnings were $1.43.

The average earnings forecast was $1.20 by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

“Our strategies continue to yield accelerating performance, with first -quarter results coming in above our expectations," Baxter said in a statement.

"We expect macroeconomic challenges will persist, with inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions and COVID lockdowns weighing on the operating environment."

Kontoor projects fiscal 2022 revenue to be at $2.7 billion, up 10% from 2021.

That includes estimating a second-quarter revenue range of between $640 million and $650 million, which would be 30% to 32% higher than a year ago.

Kontoor raised its fiscal 2022 diluted earnings guidance by 10 cents on each end of its range of $4.75 to $4.85.

However, it lowered its second-quarter earnings guidance by 20 cents on each end to $1.05 to $1.15. The manufacturer cited the effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns in China and higher freight costs for the change.

"Based on Kontoor-specific drivers, momentum across the business and continued execution of our strategic playbook, we have confidence in raising our fiscal year revenue and earnings per share guidance,” Baxter said.

Capital expenditures remains projected in the range of $35 million to $40 million.

During the third quarter of 2021, Kontoor’s board of directors authorized a share-repurchase program worth up to $200 million. The program was launched without an expiration date.

Kontoor reported spending $123 million on share repurchases during the first quarter after $65 million in the fourth quarter and $10 million in the third quarter.

