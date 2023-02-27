A strong sales finish to 2022 — despite the lingering COVID-19 impact on Chinese consumers — boosted Kontoor Brands Inc. to an 18% jump in fourth-quarter net income to $51.6 million.

By comparison, Kontoor reported a 19% decline in third-quarter net income to $51.1 million.

Kontoor reported Tuesday diluted earnings were 91 cents a share, while adjusted earnings were 88 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 76 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Investors responded to Kontoor beating fourth-quarter earnings forecasts by sending the share price up as much as 20% in morning trading Tuesday.

Exceeding fourth-quarter and fiscal 2022 financial expectations came after Kontoor reduced its full-year adjusted earnings guidance for a third time in November, going from a range of$4.40 to $4.50 to a range of $4.35 to $4.45.

Kontoor reported full-year adjusted earnings at $4.49.

“We finished 2022 strong, as fourth-quarter revenue and earnings per share came in significantly above our plan," said Scott Baxter, Kontoor's chairman, president and chief executive.

"Despite unprecedented macroeconomic challenges, we are delivering on many of our long-term goals."

The manufacturer said fourth-quarter revenue increases were driven primarily "by strength in domestic wholesale and digital, somewhat offset by decreases in international with the continued impacts of lockdowns and restrictions in China weighing on the quarter."

Baxter said that although Kontoor "anticipates macro headwinds to persist through the year, we begin 2023 from a position of strength."

"We expect our strategic investments in talent, demand creation and innovation to support continued share gains in our core business, while also driving diversified, accretive growth across direct-to-consumer channels, categories and international markets."

Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.

Fourth-quarter revenue was up 7% to $731.6 million, which represented a 15% increase in Wrangler sales to $509.3 million and a 6% drop in Lee sales to $218.6 million.

Although Lee products are sold on Amazon, it is focused more on department stores, such as Kohl’s. Baxter has said that dynamic is changing after introducing Lee products into at least 2,000 Walmart stores.

Kontoor provided fiscal 2023 financial guidance in which it projects low single-digit growth from $2.63 billion in fiscal 2022.

"The company expects first-half growth to be driven by the U.S. with continued momentum in point of sale, share gains and digital, somewhat tempered by softness in China as the region continues to recover from COVID lockdowns and restrictions," according to the news release.

"During the second half, the company assumes macro consumer demand conditions to be more challenged in the U.S., with the China market more fully reopening."

Fiscal 2023 diluted earnings are expected to be in the range of $4.55 to $4.75, compared with $4.31 in 2022.