 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sonic Automotive raises hourly minimum wage to $15
0 Comments

Sonic Automotive raises hourly minimum wage to $15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sonic Automotive Inc., based in Charlotte and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, said Thursday that its hourly minimum wage will rise to $15, effective Sept. 1, for all Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive employees.

Sonic did not disclose how many employees would be affected by the minimum wage increase.

It has about 8,500 employees nationwide across its new vehicle franchised dealerships and EchoPark network.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to answer the salary interview question

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WSSU Foundation makes second land purchase
Local

WSSU Foundation makes second land purchase

The Winston-Salem State University Foundation Inc. has paid $340,000 for a tree-lined 17.23-acre site at 1509 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News