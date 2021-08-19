Sonic Automotive raises hourly minimum wage to $15

Sonic Automotive Inc., based in Charlotte and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, said Thursday that its hourly minimum wage will rise to $15, effective Sept. 1, for all Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive employees.
Sonic did not disclose how many employees would be affected by the minimum wage increase.
It has about 8,500 employees nationwide across its new vehicle franchised dealerships and EchoPark network.
Richard Craver
