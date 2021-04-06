 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sonic Drive-In plans Forsyth, Triad hiring initiative
0 comments

Sonic Drive-In plans Forsyth, Triad hiring initiative

{{featured_button_text}}

Sonic Drive-In said Tuesday it has six job openings in Forsyth County and 65 overall in the Triad as part of a national hiring initiative.

The restaurant chain has locations in Clemmons, Kernersville and Winston-Salem and 14 overall in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

For a list of specific job openings, go to careers.sonicdrivein.com.

America's employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs in a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News