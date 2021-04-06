Sonic Drive-In plans Forsyth, Triad hiring initiative

Sonic Drive-In said Tuesday it has six job openings in Forsyth County and 65 overall in the Triad as part of a national hiring initiative.
The restaurant chain has locations in Clemmons, Kernersville and Winston-Salem and 14 overall in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
For a list of specific job openings, go to careers.sonicdrivein.com.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today