South Park shopping center sold for $11.8 million

The South Park shopping center in Winston-Salem has been purchases for $11.8 million by a Georgia commercial and residential real-estate developer, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The purchase contained: a 10.31-acre tract at 3187 Peters Creek Parkway that contains 115,144 square feet of retail space; and an 0.89-acre tract at 3179 Peters Creek Parkway that contains 3,700 square feet.

The buyer is South Park Investors LLC, an affiliate of Victory Real Estate Investments of Columbus, Ga.

The seller is South Park Shopping Center LLC of Taft Family Ventures of Greenville, N.C.

