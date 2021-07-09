Spevco plans job-fair event for July 23

Spevco Co. will hold its first-ever job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23 as part of its attempt to hire for multiple skilled positions.

The event will take place at 8118 Reynolda Road in Pfafftown.

Spevco produces large-scale trailers for emergency use, along with mobile marketing vehicles. Spevco also has designs for emergency-operations centers, law-enforcement command centers and investigative laboratory units.

Available jobs include: structural fabrication and welding; finish fabrication and welding; custom cabinetry building and detail carpentry; automotive paint and body work for road tractors, trailers, aircraft, etc; maintenance specialists; hydraulic and pneumatic specialists (mechatronics); electricians; and Class A CDL drivers; event operators.

Applicants are asked to bring at least two copies of their resume. For more information, call (336) 924-8100.

