Spilman Thomas & Battle elects two new local members

The law firm of Spilman Thomas & Battle said Tuesday that it has elected two new members who are based in Winston-Salem. The membership was effective Jan. 1.

Erin Jones Adams rejoined the law firm in late 2021 following working at a liberal arts college supporting executive administration and compliance initiatives. Her primary areas of practice now include employment law, corporate law and education law.

James Simon focuses his practice on civil litigation and trial work, with particular emphasis on representing multinational and regional companies in complex commercial litigation.

The law firm’s other offices are in Charleston, Morgantown and Wheeling, W.Va.; Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, Pa; and Roanoke, Va.