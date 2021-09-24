Sports equipment group moving production to Mocksville

A New York manufacturer of athletic field equipment is moving its softgoods operation from Salisbury to Mocksville as part of an expansion initiative set to begin in October, the Davie County Economic Development Commission announced Friday.

Sportsfield Specialties, based in Delhi, N.Y., will produce netting systems, padding and mats in the 77,000 square foot facility at 155 Boyce Drive

The company said the impetus for the move is the increased demand for large-scale barrier netting systems and sweeping graphic wall pad displays.

Matt Schwirtz, the company’s North Carolina operations manager, said the move adds 11,000 square feet of production space, as well as increases its office space by 7,000 square feet. The company plans a $2.3 million building expansion project that will add 30,000 square feet to the plant.

The expansion is projected to create up to 20 jobs over the next two years in production, operations, engineering and administration. Most of its Salisbury workforce is expected to transfer to the Mocksville facility.

Its product can be found in 23 MLB stadiums and countless practice facilities, as well as Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and minor league stadiums that include the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, High Point Rockers, Charlotte Knights and Durham Bulls.

