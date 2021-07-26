SpringHill hotel near PTI sells for $15 million

The property that contains a SpringHill Suites by Marriott near Piedmont Triad International Airport has been sold for $15 million to a North Dakota group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 2.35-acre property at 505 Hickory Branch Road contains 103 suites.
The buyer is BHG-SHS of Greensboro LLC, an affiliate of Brandt Hospitality Group of Fargo, N.D. According to Brandt’s website, it appears to be the group’s first hotel property in North Carolina.
The seller is Guilford Hotel Inc. of High Point, which is affiliated with CN Hotels Inc.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today