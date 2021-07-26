SpringHill hotel near PTI sells for $15 million

The property that contains a SpringHill Suites by Marriott near Piedmont Triad International Airport has been sold for $15 million to a North Dakota group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 2.35-acre property at 505 Hickory Branch Road contains 103 suites.

The buyer is BHG-SHS of Greensboro LLC, an affiliate of Brandt Hospitality Group of Fargo, N.D. According to Brandt’s website, it appears to be the group’s first hotel property in North Carolina.

The seller is Guilford Hotel Inc. of High Point, which is affiliated with CN Hotels Inc.

