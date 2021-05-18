Stan Kelly leaving top post at Piedmont Triad Partnership.

Stan Kelly will step down as head of the Piedmont Triad Partnership in May 2022, the organization said Tuesday.

Kelly will be replaced by Greensboro attorney Michael Fox. Kelly will end his role as PTP's president on Sept. 1 when Fox joins the nonprofit economic-recruitment group. Fox will take over as chief executive at the end of a year-long transition period.

Kelly became PTP's president and chief executive in February 2015 after serving in an interim role in both jobs for about a month.

PTP represents a mix of counties, urban (Forsyth and Guilford), suburban (Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Randolph, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin) and rural (Caswell, Montgomery and Rockingham).

Fox is a partner with the Greensboro law firm of Tuggle Duggins PA, where he specializes in business and real estate disputes, government affairs and zoning and land use. He will continue his work with the law firm.

Fox has served for more than eight years on the N.C. Board of Transportation, including as its chairman since 2017. He also is a board member with the N.C. Railroad Co., Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation and several regional transportation planning organizations in the Triad.