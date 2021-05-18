Stan Kelly leaving top post at Piedmont Triad Partnership.

Stan Kelly will step down as head of the Piedmont Triad Partnership in May 2022, the organization said Tuesday.
Kelly will be replaced by Greensboro attorney Michael Fox. Kelly will end his role as PTP's president on Sept. 1 when Fox joins the nonprofit economic-recruitment group. Fox will take over as chief executive at the end of a year-long transition period.
Kelly became PTP's president and chief executive in February 2015 after serving in an interim role in both jobs for about a month.
PTP represents a mix of counties, urban (Forsyth and Guilford), suburban (Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Randolph, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin) and rural (Caswell, Montgomery and Rockingham).
Fox is a partner with the Greensboro law firm of Tuggle Duggins PA, where he specializes in business and real estate disputes, government affairs and zoning and land use. He will continue his work with the law firm.
Fox has served for more than eight years on the N.C. Board of Transportation, including as its chairman since 2017. He also is a board member with the N.C. Railroad Co., Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation and several regional transportation planning organizations in the Triad.
Kelly said in a statement that “Mike’s professional experience and passion to serve this community, combined with his broad network and team-over-self-philosophy, will help elevate the Carolina Core’s globally competitive assets and prime our region to compete and win like never before.”
The Carolina Core stretches from the Triad down U.S. 421 to Fayetteville and was pieced together in attempt to push the region as a third economic engine, after Charlotte and the Triangle.
The Carolina Core has four megasites with a combined 7,200 acres along the U.S. 421 corridor, one of which is the nearly 1,000-acre aerospace site at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.
“PTP has really hit its stride under Stan’s leadership," Fox said.
"The concept of a-win-for-one-is-a win-for-all is really consistent with my own view of how we prosper and succeed in the Triad.
"The next decade is full of opportunity, and I’m excited to be a part of the team to maximize that for the Carolina Core.”
Jim Melvin, a PTP board member, said in citing Fox's legal and transportation background that "nobody is better connected or suited to take our regional economic development efforts to the next level than Mike Fox."
"(His) longstanding statewide relationships make him the ideal candidate to continue the economic momentum and collaboration in the Carolina Core established under Stan Kelly’s leadership.”
