State begins reporting statewide totals on extra $50 unemployment benefit payment

The N.C. Division of Employment Security began reporting Friday the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.
The $50 increase, which started Oct. 17, is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants.
The first overall total was $18.13 million as of 10 a.m. Friday.
The average approved N.C. unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits, so the extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.
North Carolinians who are furloughed or become jobless in 2021 will receive an extra four weeks of regular state unemployment benefits because of a state law passed in July 2013.
The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26. Payments were made retroactively to the week that ended Sept. 5.
The payment comes from what is known as the increased benefit amount (IBA) program.
Recipients are only new claimants of regular state UI benefits, and those who have not exhausted 12 weeks of regular state benefits during a 12-month period.
Claimants who exhausted their regular state benefits before Sept. 6 and are currently receiving federal benefits are not eligible.
Claimants whose regular state benefits have exhausted after Sept. 6 are eligible, as well as those who are receiving federal pandemic unemployment assistance and filed their initial claim for those benefits after Sept. 6.
The extra benefit was approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in the third round of COVID-19 relief bills that passed Sept. 4.
Meanwhile, two federal unemployment benefits program — pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) and pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) — are scheduled to expire Dec. 26.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the PEUC program has paid $610.7 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $581.8 million.
The largest federal UI program, known as federal pandemic unemployment compensation, is the one that paid a $600 weekly federal supplement from April until Congress allowed it to expire July 26. It has paid $4.79 billion to date.
By comparison, regular state UI payments are at $1.73 billion.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
The federal payments include $579.2 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Sept. 15 that North Carolina has reached its limit for the program.
Altogether $8.4 billion in state and federal UI benefits have been paid to North Carolinians since early April.
About 1.33 million North Carolinians have filed a UI claim since the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.
Many people have had to file a second initial claim to begin receiving federal benefits.
There have been 2.6 million in overall claims, including 4,556 filed Wednesday.
About 31% of the 4.32 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-September have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
