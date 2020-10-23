State begins reporting statewide totals on extra $50 unemployment benefit payment

Claimants whose regular state benefits have exhausted after Sept. 6 are eligible, as well as those who are receiving federal pandemic unemployment assistance and filed their initial claim for those benefits after Sept. 6.

The extra benefit was approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in the third round of COVID-19 relief bills that passed Sept. 4.

Meanwhile, two federal unemployment benefits program — pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) and pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) — are scheduled to expire Dec. 26.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the PEUC program has paid $610.7 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $581.8 million.

The largest federal UI program, known as federal pandemic unemployment compensation, is the one that paid a $600 weekly federal supplement from April until Congress allowed it to expire July 26. It has paid $4.79 billion to date.

By comparison, regular state UI payments are at $1.73 billion.

The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.