State departments, agencies plan joint virtual job fair

A total of 22 state government departments and agencies will hold a joint virtual government and nonprofit hiring event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The departments and agencies have combined more than 1,300 open job positions.

Participating departments and agencies are: Administrative Office of the Courts; Administration; Agriculture & Consumer Services; Commerce; Environmental Quality; Health and Human Services; Information Technology; Insurance; Justice; Natural and Cultural Resources; Public Instruction; Public Safety; Revenue; Secretary of State; State Treasurer; Transportation; Office of State Human Resources; Office of the Commissioner of Banks; State Board of Elections; State Bureau of Investigation; Temporary Solutions; and UNC System Office.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to virtually meet with representatives of state agencies and the UNC System Office to learn about the vast scope of jobs available across North Carolina.

The event is presented by Career Eco. Interested participants may preregister and learn more about the free online event at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina.

Event participants are encouraged to create an online profile and set alerts for postings in their career field and preferred location(s).