State economic group launches national campaign

The Economic Development Partnership of N.C. launched Monday a national advertising campaign – titled “All in North Carolina – that is focused on increasing awareness and choice of the state “as a place where diverse businesses and workforce talent can thrive.”
The $2 million campaign’s central message is aimed at business relocation decision-makers and mobile workforce talent.
The campaign’s signature video features Jaki Shelton Green, the state’s first African American Poet Laureate.
The campaign runs through the end of the year and relies primarily on highly targeted digital media properties to support lead generation for the partnership’s business recruitment efforts. It will run on streaming video, digital display advertising, print and social media.
Richard Craver
