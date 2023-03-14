The North Carolina economy remained on its erratic pattern, this time in a positive note from December to January, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.

The latest update of the index, which measures leading state economic indicators, was released Tuesday. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was up 1.9% from December to January, but remains down 12.2% year over year. Walden cautioned that the economic indicators are adjusted for "typical seasonal effects."

The biggest factor was a 4.1% month-over-month decrease in initial unemployment claims. The claims are down 2.3% from a year ago. Building permits rose 40% month over month, but still down 12.3% over the year.

"The strong rebound in the index mirrors several national indicators that were also robust in January," Walden said. "Of course, one month does not indicate a trend.

"Still, although the Index has trended downward since last spring, the recent moderating of this downward trend suggests any future slowdown — or even recession — in North Carolina will be mild when compared to previous economic pullbacks."