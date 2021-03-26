State economic index stays on slow, steady upward path in February

The North Carolina economy continued its slow but steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic during February, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.

The index rose 1.9% from January to February after increasing as much as 9% from June to July.

The progress over the past 10 months has the index up 12% from February 2020 after being in negative territory for much of 2019 into 2020.

The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The biggest factors were an 87.6% decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims and a 47.5% increase in residential building permits.

"With COVID-19 cases diminishing and vaccinations rapidly increasing and economic restrictions have been eased, optimism about a return to normalcy is growing," Walden said. "The challenge is now to boost vaccinations to levels where variants can be suppressed before they gain a foothold."

