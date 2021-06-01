State economy slows pace of recovery during April

The North Carolina economy continued its slow but steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic during April, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.

The index rose 0.7% from March to April after increasing as much as 9% from June to July 2020.

The progress over the past year has the index up 15.8% from April 2020 after being in negative territory for much of 2019 into 2020.

The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The biggest factors were an 86.5% decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims and a 50.3% increase in residential building permits.

“As has been the case in recent reports, the improvement was uneven,” Walden said. “The conclusion is the state economy will continue to improve, but the gains will not be smooth across all components of the economy.”

