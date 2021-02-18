State Employees’ Credit Union CEO plans retirement

State Employees’ Credit Union said Wednesday that Michael Lord, its president and chief executive, plans to retire on Aug. 31 after five years in both roles and 46 years with the credit union.

SECU’s board of directors said they have hired Russell Reynolds Associates to conduct a nationwide search for Lord’s successor. The board’s plan is to have the new chief executive in place by Lord’s retirement.

Before taking over as president and chief executive, Lord served as chief financial officer for 30 years.

SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States.

During Lord's tenure, SECU went from $33 billion to $47.4 billion in total assets, and from 256 to 271 branches.

