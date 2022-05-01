State health agency launches annual summer fan giveaway initiative

The N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services has launched Operation Fan Heat Relief for 2022, which began offering fans to eligible recipients Sunday.

The program will run through Oct. 31, as it has in recent years.

Individuals ages 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible for assistance and can contact local aging agencies across the state. The relief program has been conducted annually since 1986. Last year, the division received $85,500 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 43,240 fans and 26 air conditioners.

The division said that as individuals age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. They also may be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat.

The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Dominion Resources and Valassis, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals.

Provider agencies can purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.

For more details, call (919) 855-3419 or go to www.ncdhhs.gov/operation-fan-and-heat-relief.

In addition to applying for fans, people age 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, can take the following steps during high temperatures:

* Increase fluid intake

* Spend time in cool or air-conditioned environments regularly

* Reduce strenuous activity during the afternoon

* Speak with their physician before summer about how to stay safe while taking medication that can affect the body’s ability to cool itself (e.g., high blood pressure medications)

