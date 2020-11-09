State health secretary recommends COVID-19 screening tests before Thanksgiving gatherings

Wanting to have a family Thanksgiving gathering, whether having out-of-town guests or hitting the road?
Get a COVID-19 test at least three days beforehand.
Thinking about buying a door-buster big-screen TV or hoping for a discount on Apple AirPods Pros on Black Friday?
Be patient and avoid waiting in long lines at brick-and-mortar stores.
That's the advice Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, issued Monday about how North Carolinians should handle the two Thanksgiving holiday events. DHHS has links to Thanksgiving gatherings and Black Friday shopping recommendations.
With North Carolina setting or nearing record daily highs of COVID-19 cases during November, Cohen and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services "urge caution when gathering for Thanksgiving and other holiday celebrations."
"Especially for gatherings that include people who are at a higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19, such as anyone over the age of 65."
Cohen said that "the best way to protect loved ones during Thanksgiving is to limit travel and gatherings with anyone who does not live in your household."
Cohen said for those who do plan to travel to visit family, "they should consider having a screening COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time."
A screening test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not have yet have symptoms.
However, Cohen cautioned that a screening test can miss some infections, and that a negative test "only gives you information for that point in time."
Screening tests are available at state-funded community testing events, which are listed at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.
"If you test positive, stay home and isolate," Cohen said.
"If you test negative, it’s not a free pass. Wear a mask and practice all 3Ws, including keeping six feet of distance from others and washing hand often."
DHHS advised limiting how many individuals are crowded around where food is available, holding events outdoors if possible, and have one individual designated to serve food and drinks.
COVID-19 status
Forsyth County has surpassed 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the pandemic at 10,050, DHHS reported Monday. The 157 cases reported for Forsyth on Sunday was the second-highest daily count, trailing just 162 on June 1.
The county has experienced 15 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
Meanwhile, North Carolina is approaching a threshold of 300,000 cases after 1,521 were reported Monday. The statewide case count is at 294,860.
The latest daily high was set Friday at 2,908, followed by 2,676 reported Saturday.
Since Oct. 15, 10 daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
In the past two weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper and public-health officials in his administration have expressed their concerns that North Carolinians are losing progress in combatting the pandemic.
There had been speculation by some political and public-health officials that Cooper may announce plans Tuesday or Wednesday to extend Phase Three beyond 5 p.m. Friday, or potentially move the state back to Phase Two or Phase 2.5 restrictions.
Cooper said Thursday that “everybody in our state needs to take COVID-19 seriously.”
“I know that it is difficult and tiring after months of having to be careful.
“But don’t let frustration and fatigue cloud your judgment when it comes to staying safe and protecting your loved ones.”
Black Friday
Cohen said "it is strongly recommended (that) individuals do not participate in any traditional Black Friday shopping where customers gather in large groups waiting for the store to open or are in crowded stores for extended times."
Cohen cautioned that retail stores remain limited to 50% customer capacity.
The recent trend of some retailers being closed on Thanksgiving Day or opening at 6 a.m. Friday has reduced somewhat how crowded in-person holiday shopping has been locally over the four-day period.
All of which may lead more shoppers online during the holidays.
"People at high risk for COVID-19 complications should limit in-person shopping," DHHS said.
"People who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, have COVID-19 like symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19, should not shop in person until their isolation or quarantine period is over."
Retail research firm The NPD Group issued its latest holiday forecast Monday in which it said "consumers will look to splurge on their own needs and deal with the guilt of missing in-person celebrations this holiday season."
NPD said that "quarantine favorites related to our virtual at-home lifestyles — like monitors, PC headsets, USB cameras, sleepwear, hair care, air fryers, and soda machines — that have sustained growth month after month since March are likely to remain on consumer must-have lists."
"More than 40% of holiday shoppers will be shipping most of their gifts because they won’t be seeing family and friends as a result of COVID-19 precautions."
