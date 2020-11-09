State health secretary recommends COVID-19 screening tests before Thanksgiving gatherings

Cohen said "it is strongly recommended (that) individuals do not participate in any traditional Black Friday shopping where customers gather in large groups waiting for the store to open or are in crowded stores for extended times."

Cohen cautioned that retail stores remain limited to 50% customer capacity.

The recent trend of some retailers being closed on Thanksgiving Day or opening at 6 a.m. Friday has reduced somewhat how crowded in-person holiday shopping has been locally over the four-day period.

All of which may lead more shoppers online during the holidays.

"People at high risk for COVID-19 complications should limit in-person shopping," DHHS said.

"People who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, have COVID-19 like symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19, should not shop in person until their isolation or quarantine period is over."

Retail research firm The NPD Group issued its latest holiday forecast Monday in which it said "consumers will look to splurge on their own needs and deal with the guilt of missing in-person celebrations this holiday season."