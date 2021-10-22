State jobless rate continues on downward during September

The jobless rate in North Carolina reached another monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic, dipping slightly to 4.2% for September.
The rate has gone down each month since being at 7.3% in September 2020. It was at 4.3% in August and 4.4% in July.
However, as has been the case since November, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.
The September statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.
According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 10,423 increase in the state's labor force during September, following an 11,761 increase in August.
The September labor force totals represented a 15,497 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 5,074 decline in those listed as unemployed.
People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up just 0.3%, or from 5.01 million to 5.02 million. That represents a net gain of 167,700 listed as employed and 152,782 no longer listed as unemployed.
Meanwhile, in the monthly employer survey, the state is up 8,100 private-sector jobs from August to September, as well as down 4,400 government jobs.
The typical employment pattern for the summer months is a slight increase in the state jobless rate, which reflects teachers not being considered in the labor force after their school-year contracts expire. That scenario also includes high school students of hiring age and college students after their school year ends.
Teachers are included again, typically in September, when their next school-year contract begins.
In the private sector, there was a net gain of 5,700 in trade, transportation and utilities, along with 3,900 in professional and business services and 800 in construction.
Those gains were offset in part by the loss of 3,300 jobs in the education and health services sector.
Again taking a year-over-year look, the state is up 145,700 private-sector jobs, but down 6,200 government jobs from August 2020.
The biggest year-over-year gains were in leisure and hospitality at 39,700, along with 39,400 in professional and business services, 21,100 in manufacturing, 20,800 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 14,400 in construction.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said he viewed the September state employment report as another mixed bag.
"The latest numbers show job-reallocation continuing to occur in North Carolina," Walden said.
"Total jobs in construction, information, financial services and professional services are well above pre-pandemic levels, while total jobs in hospitality/leisure, personal services, government and manufacturing are still below pre-pandemic levels."
Not as rosy
The September state rate is just 0.3 percentage points above 3.9% in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.
Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
However, the August employment news — as it has been since November — is not as rosy as it appears at first glance.
That’s because the traditional jobless rate presents an incomplete look at the state’s economy.
The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.
The state’s U6 jobless rate was 10.3% in June, while the U.S. rate was 8.4% in August. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.
The state’s labor force data also does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
Most economists say the job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.
"The on-going pandemic likely is weighing on the labor market," said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
"All of the uncertainty around school closures and reductions in child care capacity — due to both centers that went out of business earlier in the crisis and existing ones struggling with staffing shortages — continue to present parents with practical labor marker obstacles irrespective of the status of enhanced unemployment insurance programs."
