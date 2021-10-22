State jobless rate continues on downward during September

The jobless rate in North Carolina reached another monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic, dipping slightly to 4.2% for September.

The rate has gone down each month since being at 7.3% in September 2020. It was at 4.3% in August and 4.4% in July.

However, as has been the case since November, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.

The September statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.

According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 10,423 increase in the state's labor force during September, following an 11,761 increase in August.

The September labor force totals represented a 15,497 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 5,074 decline in those listed as unemployed.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.